Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

NYSE SPG opened at $123.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $144.11.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 629,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,914,000 after buying an additional 20,956 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

