SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Down 8.3%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) shares were down 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 203,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 862,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMRT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.86.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $523.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in SmartRent in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

