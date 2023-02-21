Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Snap-on has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Snap-on has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Snap-on to earn $18.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $252.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $259.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Snap-on by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Snap-on by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Snap-on by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.25.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

