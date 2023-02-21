Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P reduced its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 473,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,771 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of SLAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,553. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Profile

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

