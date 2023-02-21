Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of SOI stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $465.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,661,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 86,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 84,538 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

