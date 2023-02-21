Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SOI stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $465.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61.
In related news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.23% of the company’s stock.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.
