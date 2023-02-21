Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 16,780 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 301.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after acquiring an additional 878,676 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,497,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,560,000 after acquiring an additional 729,972 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,239,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,833,000 after purchasing an additional 526,630 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $91.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.94. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

