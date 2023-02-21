Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,534 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 213.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $134,000.

FREL stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09.

