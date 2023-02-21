Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $210.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

