Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 355,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $179,689,000 after buying an additional 78,904 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,610,000 after buying an additional 45,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $496.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.94.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.39.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

