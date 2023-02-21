Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.18 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after purchasing an additional 951,579 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,865,000 after purchasing an additional 89,844 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $49.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

