Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.57%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $420,501. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Further Reading

