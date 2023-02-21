Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp comprises approximately 1.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Glacier Bancorp worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.