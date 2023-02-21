Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,589 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 81.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

GD stock opened at $237.40 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.44 and a 200 day moving average of $237.99.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

