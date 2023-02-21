Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,071 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $37.62.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

