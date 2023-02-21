Songbird (SGB) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Top Exchanges

Songbird (SGB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Songbird token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Songbird has a market cap of $103.51 million and approximately $562,565.16 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

