South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of SJI opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.77. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 64.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 149.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,535,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,308,000 after buying an additional 31,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

