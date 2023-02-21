South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
South Jersey Industries Price Performance
Shares of SJI opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.77. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.
South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Jersey Industries
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 149.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,535,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,308,000 after buying an additional 31,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.