S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,896 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 0.9% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $63,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,113,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $834,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 93.1% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 24,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $7.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.29. 293,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,468. The stock has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.38%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

