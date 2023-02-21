SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Wrapmanager Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,887 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,621,000 after acquiring an additional 193,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $712,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,505. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $68.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.