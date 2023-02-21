SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289,240 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,389,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,283,765. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.71. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

