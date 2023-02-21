SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Lessened by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.7% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $55,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after purchasing an additional 166,786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $483.00 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $464.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.36.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

