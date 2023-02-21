Spectris (LON:SXS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,470 ($41.79) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 3,835 ($46.18). Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($43.95) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Spectris Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of SXS stock traded down GBX 124 ($1.49) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,112 ($37.48). 199,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,033. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,371 ($28.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,338 ($40.20). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,156.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,027.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. The firm has a market cap of £3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,738.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

