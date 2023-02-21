Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $142.75 and last traded at $142.75. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPXSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £120 ($144.51) to £124 ($149.33) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £114.60 ($138.01) to GBX 9,910 ($119.34) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.02.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.