Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) vs. SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Financial Review

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) and SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and SIGNA Sports United’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportsman’s Warehouse $1.51 billion 0.25 $108.47 million $2.04 4.85 SIGNA Sports United $1.15 billion 1.61 -$613.33 million N/A N/A

Sportsman’s Warehouse has higher revenue and earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Sportsman’s Warehouse has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sportsman’s Warehouse and SIGNA Sports United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportsman’s Warehouse 0 2 1 0 2.33 SIGNA Sports United 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 33.47%. SIGNA Sports United has a consensus target price of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 6.25%. Given Sportsman’s Warehouse’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sportsman’s Warehouse is more favorable than SIGNA Sports United.

Profitability

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and SIGNA Sports United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportsman’s Warehouse 6.12% 17.56% 5.95% SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sportsman’s Warehouse beats SIGNA Sports United on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc. and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

