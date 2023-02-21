Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $75.0-75.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.87 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.03-0.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SPT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.11.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 831,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,158. Sprout Social has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,419 shares of company stock worth $3,263,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 592.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.