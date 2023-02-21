Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 21st (AA, BPT, DDS, DUKE, FCH, GLEN, HSBA, IHP, JD, JTC)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 21st:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($3.61) price target on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 650 ($7.83) target price on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 330 ($3.97) price target on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of JTC (LON:JTC). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a GBX 860 ($10.36) target price on the stock.

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a GBX 290 ($3.49) target price on the stock.

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

