Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 21st (AA, BPT, DDS, DUKE, FCH, GLEN, HSBA, IHP, JD, JTC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 21st:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Get Alcoa Co alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($3.61) price target on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 650 ($7.83) target price on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 330 ($3.97) price target on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of JTC (LON:JTC). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a GBX 860 ($10.36) target price on the stock.

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a GBX 290 ($3.49) target price on the stock.

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.