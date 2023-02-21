Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL)

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 14,818 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 62% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,133 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on SNDL from $3.56 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.
SNDL Trading Down 6.3 %
NASDAQ SNDL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. 4,062,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,846. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SNDL has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SNDL
SNDL, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SNDL (SNDL)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.