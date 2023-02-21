Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL)

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 14,818 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 62% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,133 call options.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on SNDL from $3.56 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

NASDAQ SNDL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. 4,062,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,846. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SNDL has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SNDL by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SNDL by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SNDL by 1,910.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SNDL by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SNDL by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

SNDL, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

