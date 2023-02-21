Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,706 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the average daily volume of 1,585 call options.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average of $121.36. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

