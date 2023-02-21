Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,706 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the average daily volume of 1,585 call options.
Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average of $121.36. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
