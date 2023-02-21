StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.70 on Friday. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $149.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40.

First Community Increases Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. First Community had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 23.31%. Equities analysts predict that First Community will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Institutional Trading of First Community

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in First Community by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in First Community by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 72,366 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Community by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 50.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

(Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.