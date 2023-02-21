StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

