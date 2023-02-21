StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.49.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 10.06%.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
