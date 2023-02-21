StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. Xperi has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xperi

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Featured Stories

