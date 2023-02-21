StockNews.com Downgrades Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $168.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.42. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $321.76.

In other news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $97,041.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,712,876.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,436.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,334,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $97,041.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,712,876.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 253,467 shares of company stock valued at $36,870,256 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

