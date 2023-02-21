StockNews.com Downgrades EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) to Hold

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NPO traded up $2.74 on Monday, reaching $119.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,382. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 213.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

