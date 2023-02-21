StockNews.com Lowers National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) to Hold

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

