StockNews.com Lowers TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to Buy

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 240,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,536. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Marquard & Bahls AG increased its position in TransAlta by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 15,033,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,100 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 1,037.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,750,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 2,508,615 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,737,000 after buying an additional 1,777,039 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after buying an additional 1,551,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,005,000 after buying an additional 1,425,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

