Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 372,484 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 351,491 shares.The stock last traded at $19.54 and had previously closed at $19.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.43 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $626,713.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $626,713.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 12,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $266,661.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,790.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,685 shares of company stock worth $972,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $42,204,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1,711.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,730,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,691 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after buying an additional 723,471 shares during the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

