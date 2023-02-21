Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,965 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.35% of Sun Life Financial worth $82,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 6,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 148,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.541 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

