sUSD Market Cap Hits $49.51 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $49.51 million and approximately $19.18 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.12 or 0.00421950 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,830.55 or 0.27950757 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 49,554,198 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

