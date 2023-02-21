Swipe Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $200.94 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001452 BTC on major exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $200.94 million and $24.24 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002081 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.00423606 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,958.31 or 0.28060427 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000144 BTC.
About Swipe
Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 555,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 555,486,665 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.
Buying and Selling Swipe
