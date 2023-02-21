Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.26-$3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.

SYNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Syneos Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Syneos Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 79,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,672. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

