Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.26-$3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SYNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Syneos Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Syneos Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Syneos Health Price Performance
Shares of SYNH stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 79,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,672. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Institutional Trading of Syneos Health
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
- Which ‘MATANA’ Stocks Have the Most Upside?
- Mobileye: Can This Self-Driving Leader Benefit from the AI Boom?
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.