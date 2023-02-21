Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SYPR opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 287,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 166.7% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 22.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

