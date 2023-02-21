Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.81-1.89 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

SKT stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. 997,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,627. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.27.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

