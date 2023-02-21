TD Securities Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$26.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AC. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.31.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AC traded down C$1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.20. 3,074,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,518. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$15.57 and a 1-year high of C$25.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Air Canada

In other news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$620,863.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,463,734.55. In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$740,675.05. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$620,863.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,463,734.55. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.