TD Securities Trims Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Target Price to $88.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.24.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $74.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 148.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nutrien by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,503,000 after acquiring an additional 217,922 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.