Tellor Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.31 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $19.41 or 0.00079977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $45.88 million and approximately $21.31 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002011 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00418527 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,727.53 or 0.27724006 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000160 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,363,452 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
