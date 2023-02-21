Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.77. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

