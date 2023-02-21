Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after buying an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Sysco Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.71 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.