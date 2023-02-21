Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 1,548 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $193.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

