Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $200,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

LH stock opened at $256.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.74. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 701 shares of company stock worth $173,662. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.