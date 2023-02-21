Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,471 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after buying an additional 569,213 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,744,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 512,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,185,000.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
- Mobileye: Can This Self-Driving Leader Benefit from the AI Boom?
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.