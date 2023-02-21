Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,471 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after buying an additional 569,213 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,744,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 512,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,185,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

