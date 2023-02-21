Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.76.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3 %

ULTA stock opened at $530.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $533.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Get Rating

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

